Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun mourn Kannada actor-politician MH Ambareesh’s death

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth condoled the death of veteran Kannada actor MH Ambareesh on Saturday, calling him his “best friend”.

“A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish,” he said in the tweet.

Many other actors took to Twitter to express their grief at his passing away.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun wrote: “Kannada Star Ambareesh Garu No more . Shocking news early morning. Man with a golden soul . May his soul rest in peace . Condolences to @sumalathaA garu and the family. #Ambareesh garu.”

Veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar, sharing a picture from a get-together of stars from the ’80s and ’90s, wrote: “#Ambareesh what a wonderful human being, , such a wonderful person. Will miss you terribly. My heart goes out to Suma and family. So heartbreaking. May he rest in peace.”

Tamil actor and Congress leader Khushbu Sundar too wrote on Twitter: “You will always be in our hearts .. we will be incomplete without you Sir.”

Actor Laxmi Raai too left a note on Twitter. She wrote: “Grown up watching his movies never had the opportunity to work with him but I m happy I met him few times ! Shocked to hear this news ! another legend gone rip #Ambareesh sir.”

Ambareesh passed away in Bengaluru, according to official sources and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. He was 66.

The former union minister was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of breathing-related issue, sources said.

Ambareesh has acted in over 200 films and served as the Karnataka minister of housing in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 09:10 IST