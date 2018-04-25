Rajinikanth heaps praise on Mercury, calls it a ‘super padam’. See photos



Rajinikanth, who is set to team up with Karthik Subbaraj for his next project to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures took time to watch the director’s recently released Mercury. The 67-year-old star and was all praise for the young team that worked in the film.

Rajinikanth invited the entire team home, spoke at length about each department and appreciated the team’s work. Thrilled by superstar’s gesture, Subbaraj took to twitter and wrote: “So happy! Thalaivar watched Mercury and loved it. He met the team, appreciated every aspect of the film and said it’s a “Super Padam”. Great to hear these words from superstar Rajinikanth himself. Thanks a lot Thalaiva.”

Mercury, which hit the screens in Tamil Nadu last week, was the first release in 48 days since the Kollywood shutdown, courtesy a stand-off between Tamil Film Producers Council and Digital Service Providers. The film, which is shot entirely in a hill station, features Prabhu Deva in the role of an antagonist. Sananth, Induja and Deepak Paramesh play important roles in the movie.

Talking about the inspiration behind making a silent film, Subbaraj told Hindustan Times: “I’ve always been a fan of the silent era. The work of Charlie Chaplin and his contemporaries have had very strong influence on me. Ever since I started making films, I’ve always toyed with the idea of making a film without dialogues. When I struck upon the idea of Mercury, I believed that it could be made sans any dialogues and that’s how everything started. The experience is going very unique and I’m confident audiences will love the film.”

