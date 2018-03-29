Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni’s Rangasthalam: 5 reasons why it is a must watch

Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni is this week’s big release in the south. The film directed by Sukumar has earned a positive buzz ahead of its release and the pre-booking in Telugu speaking states is quite encouraging, according to the trade. It is a film set in the 80s and unfolds in a village. The film also stars Adhi Pinisetty, Jagpathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Here are five reason why you should catch this Telugu movie at theatres near you.

1. Ram Charan’s character

In the film, Ram Charan plays a hearing-impaired engineer who has a knack of fixing machines and that talent brings him a lot of popularity in his village, Rangasthalam. He fixes the motor pump that farmers use to irrigate their lands as well as mopeds. He is a loyal friend and bent on bringing about a change in the village that is represented by a corrupt leader. This is a new character arc in Ram Charan’s career.

2. Samantha Akkineni as Ramalaksmi

She will be seen in a never-before-seen character. That of a village girl whose day revolves around chores at home and at the farm. The song Entha Sakkagunave from the film has become a hit thanks to the montage of Samantha’s expressions.

3. Sukumar directorial

The fact that this film is helmed by Sukumar is another reason why you should check it out. This director has worked on hit films Arya, Arya 2, 100% Love and most recently, Nannaku Prematho. The teaser and trailer has only added to the expectation from this film.

4. Music and background score

The music and background score is expected to elevate the experience of the film. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the songs have already garnered a great response from the audience. Jigelu Rani, which was released on Tuesday on Ram Charan’s birthday, went viral on social media.

5. The star cast

The star cast includes Prakash Raj, Jagpathi Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty along with Ram Charan and Samantha. The performance of these actors is another thing to look forward to about this film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is slated to be released on March 30.

