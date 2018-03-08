Ram Charan, Jr NTR to undergo workshop for Rajamouli’s next in Los Angeles

Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who are all set to join hands for the first time for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming most anticipated multi-starrer, will undergo an acting workshop in Los Angeles, according to reliable sources. The ten-day workshop will also include a photo-shoot under the supervision of international photographers, who will finalise the looks of the actors for the project, slated to go on the floors in a couple of months. Both Ram Charan and NTR left to Los Angeles on Wednesday and pictures of them from the airport had been doing the rounds on social media.

DVV Danayya, known for producing films such as Desamuduru, Julayi and Naayak, will bankroll Rajamouli’s next which is tipped to be action-based revenge drama. The rumour has it that this is a boxing-based subject and both the actors have been working hard towards a desire look. Even as the makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast, rumours of Samantha being roped in as one of the leading ladies is making the rounds.

It is believed that this project won’t be made on an exorbitant budget like Baahubali. However, it will still be made on a scale on which both Ram Charan and NTR have not been seen before and this will be one of the highlights of the project.

