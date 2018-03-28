Ram Charan meets Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday, terms it his ‘best gift’. See pics

Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday met Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Putting up his pictures with the superstar on Facebook, Ram mentioned he couldn’t have asked for a better gift (It was his birthday on Tuesday). He also informed that Amitabh would be joining the sets of his home production, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Couldn’t have asked for a better gift today.. The #Shahenshah #Legend #BigB entering the sets of #SyeRaa tomorrow. #dreamcometrue.”

In the pictures, both the actors can be seen wearing comfortable kurta pajama -- while Ram sports an all-black combination, Amitabh is in an all-white Pathani suit, with a mustard-coloured Nehru jacket.

Amitabh presented Ram a rose on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in a blog entry on March 27, Big B talked about the look test of his small role (actually a guest appearance) in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Sharing a picture, he wrote: “Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree .. so am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad .. in a few hours .. the first look tests of which seem to be somewhat , thus .. (sic)”

Amitabh Bachchan’s look test from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

A tight shot of the actor’s face, we see Amitabh as an old man -- flowing silvery beard and long hair. The actor wears a forlorn look.

It may be recalled that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, playing a freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who took on the British.

The period drama, which will retell the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter, will see Chiranjeevi sport a thick beard and twirled moustache.

To play the titular role, Chiranjeevi is believed to have gone on a special diet and shed some kilos. “He went on a crash diet under the supervision of a Bombay-based trainer who was flown down and worked closely with Chiranjeevi sir for over a month. He shed some weight and also worked out to look fit,” a source had earlier told Hindustan Times.

Being directed by Surender Reddy, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Jagapathi Babu among others.

