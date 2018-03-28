 Ram Gopal Varma announces film with Akhil Akkineni, says it’ll be ‘intense, realistic action film’ | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Ram Gopal Varma announces film with Akhil Akkineni, says it’ll be ‘intense, realistic action film’

In a series of late-night tweets on Tuesday, Ram Gopal Varma revealed that he will be teaming up with Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil Akkineni for a new project.

regional movies Updated: Mar 28, 2018 10:27 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Akhil Akkineni’s last film was a love story called Hello. (AkhilAkkineni/Facebook)

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who recently wrapped up work on his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual action film called Officer with Nagarjuna, has announced his new project.

In a series of late-night tweets on Tuesday, RGV revealed that he will be teaming up with Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil Akkineni for a new film. He added that the yet-untitled film will be an intense and realistic action film.

The news comes after weeks of speculation about a possible collaboration between the two.

Spilling the beans, RGV wrote: “Love the circle of life. Nagarjuna produced by debut film Shiva and now after 25 years I produced Nagarjuna’s Officer. And now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing Akhil’s film with me as director.”

RGV went on to add that Akhil is much better than his father. “Nagarjuna, I want to be honest, even if you beat me with a cycle chain. I really think Akhil has a better voice, better style, better demeanor and many other things than what you had when you were doing Shiva.”

Talking about the project, RGV said that it won’t be a young cute love story. “The @AkhilAkkineni8 film am making is a very highly intense and extremely realistic action film and not at all a young cute love story..it’s a very hard love story at its core but emotionally packaged with a very high degree of sensitive violence mixed with tremendous love.”

RGV announced his project with Akhil a day after latter’s new film with Tholi Prema director was revealed.

Akhil was last seen on screen in Telugu romantic actioner, Hello.

