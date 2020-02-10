Ram Gopal Varma becomes grandfather, SS Rajamouli wishes him in the most hilarious way

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 13:57 IST

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has become a grandfather – his daughter Revathi welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, according to a report in The Times Of India. The happy news was shared online by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who congratulated him in a funny way and asked what he would like to be called by his granddaughter.

Rajamouli also joked that he hoped that Varma, who often makes his headlines for his statements, will be ‘reined in’ by his granddaughter. “Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu...Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in... btw what do you prefer Ramu tata, Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu... @RGVzoomin,” he wrote on Twitter.

Varma is a self-confessed fan of Rajamouli and gushed over him on Twitter for directing a “dinosaur” film like Baahubali 2. Just the trailer was enough to bowl Varma over, and he tweeted that Rajamouli’s epic film will make all filmmakers feel like “amateur TV serial directors”.

I have a strong feeling @ssrajamouli 's #Bahubali2 will make rest of all film makers in country feel like amateur TV serial directors — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 25, 2017

After the release of Baahubali 2, Varma was effusive in his praise for Rajamouli. “Every super star nd every super director in entire Bollywood is shivering in various places looking at impact of @ssrajamouli’s Bahubali2,” he wrote in a tweet.

Every super star nd every super director in entire Bollywood is shivering in various places looking at impact of @ssrajamouli 's Bahubali2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 28, 2017

In another tweet, Varma wrote, “Going by MegaDinosaur day1 it’s clear @ssrajamouli is bigger than all Khans,Roshans and Chopras..I salute @karanjohar for discovering him.”

Going by MegaDinosaur day1 it's clear @ssrajamouli is bigger than all Khans,Roshans and Chopras..I salute @karanjohar for discovering him🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 28, 2017

Currently, Varma is gearing up for his “most ambitious” and “most emotionally connected” film – a martial arts film titled Enter The Girl Dragon. The film stars Pooja Bhalekar in the lead role.

Here is the teaser of my most ambitious and my most emotionally connected film to date #EnterTheGirlDragon featuring the #BruceLeeGirl

@poojabhalekarofficial ..Its India’s first martial arts film and an Indo Chinese Co -Production https://t.co/JLKCMiajg1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is busy shooting for his next, tentatively titled RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The period drama will revolve around the lives of well-known revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR will also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. It will release worldwide on January 8, 2021 in ten Indian languages.

