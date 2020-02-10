e-paper
Ram Gopal Varma becomes grandfather, SS Rajamouli wishes him in the most hilarious way

SS Rajamouli announced the arrival of Ram Gopal Varma’s granddaughter on Twitter, and congratulated him in a funny way.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 10, 2020 13:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ram Gopal Varma's daughter Revathi has welcomed a baby girl.
Ram Gopal Varma’s daughter Revathi has welcomed a baby girl.
         

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has become a grandfather – his daughter Revathi welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, according to a report in The Times Of India. The happy news was shared online by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who congratulated him in a funny way and asked what he would like to be called by his granddaughter.

Rajamouli also joked that he hoped that Varma, who often makes his headlines for his statements, will be ‘reined in’ by his granddaughter. “Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu...Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in... btw what do you prefer Ramu tata, Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu... @RGVzoomin,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

Varma is a self-confessed fan of Rajamouli and gushed over him on Twitter for directing a “dinosaur” film like Baahubali 2. Just the trailer was enough to bowl Varma over, and he tweeted that Rajamouli’s epic film will make all filmmakers feel like “amateur TV serial directors”.

 

After the release of Baahubali 2, Varma was effusive in his praise for Rajamouli. “Every super star nd every super director in entire Bollywood is shivering in various places looking at impact of @ssrajamouli’s Bahubali2,” he wrote in a tweet.

 

In another tweet, Varma wrote, “Going by MegaDinosaur day1 it’s clear @ssrajamouli is bigger than all Khans,Roshans and Chopras..I salute @karanjohar for discovering him.”

 

Currently, Varma is gearing up for his “most ambitious” and “most emotionally connected” film – a martial arts film titled Enter The Girl Dragon. The film stars Pooja Bhalekar in the lead role.

 

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is busy shooting for his next, tentatively titled RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The period drama will revolve around the lives of well-known revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Also see: Hrithik Roshan takes sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan for lunch, proves he’s a doting dad

RRR will also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. It will release worldwide on January 8, 2021 in ten Indian languages.

