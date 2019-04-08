Today in New Delhi, India
Ram Gopal Varma to make his acting debut with Cobra, announces project on birthday

Ram Gopal Varma, who celebrated his 57th birthday on Sunday, announced on Twitter that he would be making his acting debut with his next film.

regional movies Updated: Apr 08, 2019 16:27 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Ram Gopal Varma will play a gangster called Cobra in the film.(Facebook)

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all set to make his acting debut via his next directorial project, Cobra, a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. On his 57th birthday on Sunday, Varma took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Ahem! On the occasion of my birthday today, I am debuting as an actor for the first time in my career. I wouldn’t mind if you don’t bless me. Thanks,” Varma tweeted and also shared the first look poster of the film.

On Monday, he tweeted: “Cobra is a biopic of a rowdy sheeter turned Naxalite turned police covert agent turned gangster. While the likes of Dawood Ibrahims and Chota Rajans ruled the criminal world on brand names, the Cobra ruled in anonymity. No one knew of his existence till he died.” Varma, who will co-direct the film with Agasthya Manju, will be seen playing Cobra while a newcomer KG will be seen playing the protagonist.

The announcement comes a week after the release of Varma’s last directorial project, Lakshmi NTR. It was centred on Lakshmi Parvathi and her role in the life of late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to twitter on Monday to congratulate Varma on his acting debut. He wrote: “Finally! Ram Gopal Varma, the ‘SARKAR’ finds his true vocation. Acting. All the best Sircaarrrrr. DAMN. Another competition.”

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:26 IST

