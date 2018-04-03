Rangasthalam mints Rs 100 cr worldwide, second fastest Telugu film to do so after Baahubali

It’s raining moolah for Ram Charan’s 1980’s village-based revenge drama Rangasthalam, which has gone on to impress critics and audiences alike with its authentic portrayal of rural life.

On Tuesday, the film’s makers officially announced that Rangasthalam has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just four days since its release with overall worldwide gross of Rs 102 crore with a share of over Rs 63 crore (Rs 63 crore is inclusive of Rs 100 crore. It refers to share, which is usually gross minus taxes. In Telugu states, collections are referred to in terms of share.)

It’s the second fastest Telugu film after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali to enter the Rs 100 crore club. According to reliable trade sources, it’s the biggest box-office opener in Ram Charan’s career yet.

In the Sukumar-directed film, Ram Charan plays a small-time village mechanic with a hearing impairment. Talking about Rangasthalam earlier, he had said, “Except for a couple of times as a kid when I visited the sets of my dad’s films in some villages, I have never spent quality time in a village. Rangasthalam gave me the opportunity to appreciate and celebrate what it means to live in a village. Life is so peaceful in a village and we can’t find pure and clean people anywhere else. I kept thinking how much we miss staying in the cities. I need to thank team Rangasthalam and director Sukumar for this life-changing experience and I should admit I discovered a new Ram Charan in this process.”

Also starring Aadi Pinisetty, Samantha Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Trade pundits believe that the film will continue its dream run for another two weeks and could easily take its overall box-office gross to over Rs 150 crore worldwide.

