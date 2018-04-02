Rangasthalam box office collection in US: Ram Charan film stirs up a storm, earns $2.4 mn

Rangasthalam’s novel approach to the age-old good vs evil story has won it a lot of accolades. The film, set in the 80s in a village in Andhra Pradesh and starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, has pleased the critics and fans alike. Rangasthalam is reaping the benefits now at the box office, both in India and internationally. In the US, the Sukumar-directed revenge drama has gone on to rake in $2.4 million in its opening weekend. Trade sources have confirmed that the film is estimated to have earned over Rs 70 crore worldwide in the first weekend, making it the biggest opener of Ram Charan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared US and Australia earnings of the film, “Telugu film #Rangasthalam is EXTRAORDINARY in USA and Australia... USA Thu previews $ 706,611, Fri $ 556,625, Total: $ 1,263,236 [₹ 8.23 cr] Note: Updated numbers for Thu previews and Fri, @Rentrak. AUSTRALIA Fri A$ 165,991, Sat A$ 72,088, Total: A$ 238,079 [₹ 1.19 cr] @Rentrak.”

In the film, Ram Charan plays a small-time village mechanic with a hearing impairment. Talking about Rangasthalam earlier, he had said, “Except for a couple of times as a kid when I visited the sets of my dad’s films in some villages, I have never spent quality time in a village. Rangasthalam gave me the opportunity to appreciate and celebrate what it means to live in a village. Life is so peaceful in a village and we can’t find pure and clean people anywhere else. I kept thinking how much we miss staying in the cities. I need to thank team Rangasthalam and director Sukumar for this life-changing experience and I should admit I discovered a new Ram Charan in this process.”

Also starring Aadi Pinisetty, Samantha Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film has been lauded for its authentic portrayal of rural lifestyle, without taking away the essence of the milieu.