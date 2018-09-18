Rashmika Mandanna opens up about ending engagement with Rakshit Shetty, walking out of Vrithra

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been in the news these last few weeks for ending her relationship with fiance Rakshit Shetty and walking out of Kannada film, Vrithra. Speculation said that the actor may not work in the Kannada films now that she has offers from the Telugu film industry. To clear the air, the actor took to Instagram and wrote, “Hi guys, hope the festival has been great for all of you... I wanted to let you know il (I will) not be a part of Vritra... I thought it wasn’t the right move at the early stages of my career.. I gave it a lot of thought and informed my director and producer about it. I am sure someone will do a brilliant job with it. I wish Gautham and the team the best from the bottom of my heart. Thank you!”

Speaking about her relationship with Rakshit Shetty, and everything that has been written about it, she added, “Sorry I’ve been silent for so long..but I’ve been watching a lot of stories, articles, comments and trolls about me..it has been disturbing me on how I was being portrayed and everything blew out of proportion and yes I definitely don’t blame you guys for it..because that’s what you’d believe and I am not here to justify anything or anyone..[sic]”

She also reiterated that she will continue to work in the Kannada film industry and said, “Please let us who work in our industry, work with a little peace of mind..That’s my two cents, let me conclude by saying I will CONTINUE DOING KANNADA FILMS.. I AM HERE TO STAY...[sic]”

The news of Rashmika and Rakshit Shetty’s engagement being called off came as a shock to fans of the couple. Rakshit and Rashmika’s popularity grew exponentially after the two worked together in the film Kirik Party. The two got engaged in July 2010 in the presence of their family and friends.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 16:15 IST