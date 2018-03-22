RRR motion poster: SS Rajamouli announces new film with Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja

Everybody is waiting for director SS Rajamouli’s next film after Baahubali 2. Well, the wait is over as Rajamouli has finally announced the name of the film and its lead cast.

The film is titled #RRR and it has two of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry, Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR.

The makers have released the first motion poster, which is much like the film’s logo, on Thursday. However, it doesn’t share the film’s release date.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR have worked with Rajamouli in the past. While Ram Charan and Rajamouli came together in Magadheera, Jr NTR and the director collaborated in Student No 1.

Rajamouli has delivered massive hits in the Telugu film industry but achieved national acclaim with his Baahubali franchise. Released in two parts, it tells the story of the fight for power between scions of the mythical kingdom, Mahishmati. Playing the leads were Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

For a brief period, Baahubali 2 became the highest grossing Indian film as well before Aamir Khan’s Dangal overtook it with a spectacular box office run in China.

However, Baahubali is also gearing up for a release in China which might challenge Dangal’s total collection to reclaim its position on top of the Indian box office pyramid.