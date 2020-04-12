Saaho director Sujeeth may direct Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:12 IST

Sujeeth, who rose to fame after directing Prabhas in last year’s magnum opus Saaho, is all set to join hands with actor Chiranjeevi for Telugu remake of recent Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. In his latest interview, Chiranjeevi has confirmed signing Sujeeth for the project. He said Sujeeth is currently working on the script and making necessary changes to suit Telugu sensibilities.

“Yes, I asked Sujeeth to work on this Telugu remake script. But the industry shut down because of the coronavirus at that point,” Chiranjeevi said.

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam industry.

Lucifer, a political thriller, starred Mohanlal in a character called Stephen Nedumpally. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

In September last year, speaking at the pre-release event of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Kerala, Prithviraj revealed that Chiranjeevi has acquired the Telugu rights of the film, Lucifer.

Reports have also emerged that Ram Charan will also play a crucial role in the yet-untitled remake. He may reprise the role originally played by Tovino Thomas or Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had directed Lucifer.

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal shares casting couch horror with top director: ‘He asked me to go to his room which I refused’

Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Acharya was initially to feature Ram Charan in a crucial role. However, since he was caught up with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, it was reported that Mahesh Babu might step in for an extended cameo in his place. However, the latest development is that Acharya might feature Ram Charan or Mahesh Babu in the said role. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Originally, Trisha was signed as the leading lady in Acharya. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. The makers are yet to find her replacement; however, reliable sources have confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal has been brought on board.

Follow @htshowbiz for more