Samantha Akkineni channels old-world charm in this unseen pic from photographer Venkat Ram’s Ravi Varma recreated collection

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:11 IST

If you were stunned by photographer Venkat Ram’s recreation of iconic works of painter Raja Ravi Varma with popular South Indian actors posing as models, there’s another one from the same collection. This is not a part of the calendar but features Samantha in the get-up of the character she posed for.

Sharing it, Venkat wrote on Instagram: “Here’s @samantharuthprabhuoffl with #rajaravivarma painting of an expectant mother holding a fruit symbolic of a new life. G Venket Ram - Calendar 2020 for Naam - Recreating Raja Ravi Varma.” The picture shows Samantha holding the famous painting of a pregnant woman in her hand and smiling for the camera.

The calendar called Naam featured many of the biggest female stars from South -- Ramya Krishnan appeared as mythological character Damayanti, Shruti Haasan was Lady in the Moonlight and Rani of Kurupam, Shobana was ‘There comes papa’ portrait of Ravi Varma’s daughter Mahaprabha, Kadambari, Priyadarshini Govind portrayed a portrait of a modern, intellectual Bengali lady. Aishwarya Rajessh was Rani of Pudukottai.

For the last couple of years, Samantha has been enjoying a golden run at the box office. Since 2017, many of her films have turned out to be box office gold. Name include Mersal (with Vijay), Rangasthalam (Ram Charan), Irumbu Thirai (Vishal), U turn (Kannada film), Super Deluxe (ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi), Oh Baby and Jaanu.

Samantha married actor Naga Chaitanya in October 2017 in Goa as per Hindu and Christian traditions. The two, met on the sets of their film, Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), and dated for seven years before getting married.

