Sayyeshaa and Arya confirm their March wedding with a social media post on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is about love and togetherness. No wonder, stars Arya and Sayyeshaa, took to Twitter to confirm the news that they are getting married in March this year.

Sharing a note, Sayyeshaa wrote: “With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness.”

According to a report in Malayalam Manorama, the couple is set to get married on March 9 in Hyderabad. The two will wed as per Muslim traditions.

Sayyeshaa is the daughter of Bollywood actors Sumeet Sehgal and Shaheen Banu, the latter being the daughter of actor Saira Banu’s brother, Sultan Ahmed.

Sayyeshaa, aged 21, and 38-year-old Arya fell in love during the making of their Tamil film, Ghajinikanth. They are currently working together on a film called Kaappan.

Since her debut, Sayyeshaa has worked in films like Akhil (Telugu), Vanamagan (Tamil), Junga (Tamil) and Ghajinikanth (Tamil). Sayyeshaa has also worked in a Hindi film, Shivaay, with Ajay Devgn in the past.

Arya has given hits like Madrasapattinam (2010), comedy film Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010) and family cum action film Vettai (2012).

Last year, Arya participated in Enga Veetu Mapillai on Colors Tamil, a matchmaking reality TV show. He was supposed to find a bride for himself. As per the rules of the game, he requested women who were interested in him to call a toll free number. Of all the calls, 16 women were selected to participate in the show. However, in April 2018, when Arya’s show ended, the actor did not choose his bride from the three finalists — Susana, Agatha and Seetha. He left the audience in shock when he said he needed to spend more time to decide.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 13:04 IST