Sayyeshaa to marry Tamil actor Arya in Hyderabad. Details inside

Dilip Kumar’s grand niece, actor Sayyeshaa is all set to get married. According to a report in Malayalam Manorama, the actor will marry south Indian actor Arya in Hyderabad.

The wedding will take place on March 9 in accordance with Muslim traditions. It may be recalled that Sayyeshaa is the daughter of actor Sumeet Sehgal and Shaheen Banu, the latter being the daughter of actor Saira Banu’s brother, Sultan Ahmed.

21-year old Sayyeshaa and 38-year old Arya met and fell in love during the making of their Tamil film, Ghajinikanth, and are currently working together on a film called Kaappan.

Sayyeshaa has also worked in a Hindi film, Shivaay, with Ajay Devgn in the past.

Last year, Arya participated in a matchmaking reality TV show called Enga Veetu Mapillai on Colors Tamil in which he was supposed to find a bride for himself. He requested women who were interested in him to call a toll free number and 16 women were selected to take part in the show. However, in April 2018, when Arya’s show came to an end, the actor did not choose his bride from the three finalists — Susana, Agatha and Seetha — and instead left the audience shocked by saying he needed to spend more time with the three girls to decide. Naturally, Twitter wasn’t amused.

Sayyeshaa has worked in films like Akhil (Telugu), Vanamagan (Tamil), Junga (Tamil) and Ghajinikanth (Tamil) while Arya has given hits like Madrasapattinam (2010), comedy film Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010) and family cum action film Vettai (2012).

Their first film together, Ghajinikanth, was described as ‘a rom-com with family sentiments’ and was a box office success.

