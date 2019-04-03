Scene featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan from SS Rajamouli’s RRR leaked

A scene from SS Rajamouli’s new film, tentatively titled RRR, has been leaked. The film’s shoot is currently going on, in and around Vadodara, and on Tuesday, a scene featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan found its way to the internet. Fans had a treat sharing it on social media.

The brief scene features Jr NTR getting down from a bus and riding a bike which has Ram Charan as its pillion rider. Going by the scene, fans have already confirmed that NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the film.

The two actors have joined hands for the first time for RRR, where they play revolutionaries active during the freedom movement. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film is being produced by DVV Danayya on a big budget of Rs 300 crore.

In a press meet in March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Apparently, it is rumoured that NTR and Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

Also read: After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor shares sun-soaked pics from Maldives. See pics

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said.

The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan. RRR will release worldwide on July 30, 2020 in 10 Indian languages.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 10:57 IST