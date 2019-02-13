Shoot of Indian 2 resumed, Kamal Haasan to join sets soon

Actor-filmmaker-politician Kamal Haasan, last seen on screen in Vishwaroopam 2, is gearing up to commence work on Shankar’s Indian 2, which will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions on a lavish budget. On Haasan’s 64th birthday last November, it was officially announced via a video that Lyca Productions will produce the highly anticipated sequel to Shankar’s Indian.

The regular shooting commenced on January 18 but the makers had to stall it for a few days as Haasan got busy due with his political commitments. Sources have now confirmed that the shoot of Indian 2 resumed in Chennai on Tuesday. Haasan is expected to join the sets from March.

Also read: Kamal Haasan’s first look from Indian 2 revealed by Shankar on Pongal . See pic

The makers have so far teased the films with a few posters featuring Haasan in the getup of vigilante Senapathy, the Octogenarian character from Indian. Going by the posters, it looks like Haasan is playing a much older version of Senapathy.

The film is said to be predominantly shot in places like Taiwan and Ukraine, apart from Chennai and Hyderabad. Kajal Aggarwal has been confirmed as the leading lady. In a recent interview, she said that she sees signing Indian 2 as a step up in her career. It is rumoured that Siddharth and Dulquer Salmaan are also said to have been roped in for crucial roles.

In preparation for his role, Kamal had closely worked with a team of international trainers to shed weight. According to reliable sources, a team of trainers from the US were flown down in December to help Haasan achieve the desired look for the film, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 17:09 IST