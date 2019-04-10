Shoot of Rajinikanth’s Darbar starts in Mumbai. See pics from launch

Actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Darbar, to be directed by AR Murugadoss, had its official launch ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The team is expected to begin regular shooting later in the day.

Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss during the Darbar launch puja.

Rajinikanth lights the lamp.

Darbar launch and the film’s script.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film’s first-look poster and title. To be entirely shot in Mumbai, the film will mark the return of Rajinikanth in a cop’s role after 25 years. Last seen as a cop in Tamil film Pandian (1992), Darbar will feature Rajinikanth as a character with grey shades. In the first-look poster, the headshot of a happy Rajinikanth is surrounded by all things police-like, from a rifle, a belt to a police badge.

Darbar’s first-look poster.

The film stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. This will be her third outing with Rajinikanth after Chandramukhi and Kuselan. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of cast. Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed to compose music. While Santosh Sivan will crank the camera, Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing.

The film was originally supposed to be produced by Sun Pictures, who backed out owing to the controversy surrounding their film Sarkar. The latest update is that Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.0, have taken over the reins of the project and are said to have given the go ahead. This would be the third outing for Lyca Productions with Rajinikanth after Kaala and 2.0.

