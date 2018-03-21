Shooting of Thalapathy 62, amid ongoing strike, draws ire

The makers of Thalapathy 62, starring Vijay and being directed by AR Murugadoss, came under the scanner after it was found out on Tuesday that the team was shooting in Chennai despite the total shutdown announced by the Tamil Film Producers Council in protest against digital service providers. Being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the shoot of Thalapathy 62 was going on as planned in Victoria House.

SR Prabhu, on behalf of TFPC, clarified that special permission was given to Vijay’s films as a majority of its crew members were from Andhra Pradesh and they have been staying in Chennai for a long time. Since only a couple of days were left to wrap up the current schedule, special permission was given to the team along with three other films. Prabhu also said that intention of strike was not to hurt producers. However, TFPC’s decision to give special permission to few films and actors didn’t go down well with other stakeholders of the industry and claimed that the council was giving preferential treatment to certain actors and producers.

When more than laks of people(day to day workers) without job it's not fair for letting very few ppl to work and make others starve biggies like@actor vijay shouldnt encourage this instead should put his efforts to solve our needs that's the love&care&justice to our film industry — J Satish Kumar (@JSKfilmcorp) March 20, 2018

Producer J Sathish Kumar pointed out via his Twitter page: “When lakhs of people land up without a job, it’s not fair letting a few people work. Biggies like actor Vijay shouldn’t encourage this; instead, he should put this effort to solve our needs.” On Tuesday, when superstar Rajinikanth was asked about the ongoing strike he stated that he’s never been in favour of stoppage of work and requested the parties involved to find an amicable solution soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more