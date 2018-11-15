Sivakarthikeyan’s next to be directed by Irumbu Thirai director PS Mithran

Actor Sivakarthikeyan, who enjoys a fan following among all age groups and across genders, is the upcoming star in Tamil film industry. He was last seen in Seema Raja, a film that ran for 50 days in theatres, as per the makers. On Wednesday, the production house KJR Studios announced that their next project will be directed by PS Mithran and feature Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The untitled movie will be produced in collaboration with RD Raja’s 24 am Studios.

KJR studios tweeted, “We’re pumped up & excited about our next! Associating with @RDRajaofficial ‘s @24AMSTUDIOS for @Siva_Kartikeyan ‘s next #SK15 to be directed by #IrumbuThirai fame @Psmithran music by @thisisysr & visuals by @george_dop and cuts by @AntonyLRuben.”

Sivakarthikeyan has two other projects in the pipeline. He will be working with Nayanthara in M Rajesh’s directorial, produced by Studio Green. He also announced a big budget science fiction with Ravi Kumar, which will see Rakul Preet play the lead role and have music composed by AR Rahman. There are also reports of Sivakarthikeyan collaborating with director Vignesh Shivn as well. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden production Kanaa, a film about a female cricketer and how she faces the trials and tribulations before becoming a star player. This film stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role and is slated to release in December 2018.

Director PS Mithran is now busy with the pre-production of the film and is expected to begin shoot as soon as Sivakarthikeyan wraps his project with M Rajesh.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 12:54 IST