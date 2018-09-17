Seema Raja box office: Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni’s film earns Rs 22 crore in 4 days

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s recent release Seema Raja may not have received a warm reception from critics, but audiences seem to like the movie. The film created a record for Sivakarthikeyan by earning Rs 13.5 crore on day one, which is Siva’s career best so far and it also turned out to be a third consecutive hit for Sivakarthikeyan-Ponram-Soori combo. Now, according to a report in IB Times, the film has collected Rs 22 crore over the four day weekend.

While it does look like the collections fell when compared to the storm it whipped up on its opening day, the film can turn into a box office hit if it can sustain over the weekdays. The film was released in over 500 screens worldwide and the makers had also announced early morning shows. However, these were cancelled at the last minute due to technical difficulties and so were the premiere shows arranged in the US.

Seema Raja, directed by Ponram, is an action-comedy in which Siva played the role of a modern-day prince. He learns to shoulder the responsibilities of the people of his village amid conflicts of love, animosity from neighbours and an appearance by his ancestors thrown in.

The film was called out for sexism by critics. Samantha played a Silambam teacher in the film, and Simran and Lal were the two villains. Seema Raja released on September 13 on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi along with Samantha’s U Turn, which received rave reviews from audience and critics.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 14:10 IST