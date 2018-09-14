Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja earns Rs 13.5 cr, storms box office on day 1

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s Seema Raja has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences but that doesn’t seem to have affected the film’s box office collections. The film has reportedly broken records held by Sivakarthikeyan’s earlier films such as Remo and Velaikkaran on its first day of release and has collected Rs 13.5 crore.

The film’s producer, RD Raja, confirmed the double-digit day 1 collections on Twitter. He wrote, “It’s official: just received #SeemaRaja collection Reports.. Our #SeemaRaja creates new record at box office Day 1 collection. @Siva_Kartikeyan ‘s career best & Double digit Mark! It’s Huge!!Proud team.”

According to trade analysts, the film collected Rs 1.01 crore in Chennai alone and made Rs 13.5 crore in 550 screens. It must be noted that the film’s early morning shows domestic centres as well as US locations were cancelled due to technical reasons.

Superb hold for #SeemaRaja in the B, C centers today (working Friday).. @Siva_Kartikeyan stronghold among ladies and family audience proven again! pic.twitter.com/GKPFVdvt1v — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 14, 2018

Seema Raja, directed by Ponram, is about a modern-day prince, who understands the responsibility of taking care of his village through his father and his ancestor, Kadambavel Raja. Samantha Akkineni plays the role of a Silambam teacher, and Soori plays the role of Sivakarthikeyan’s accountant in the film. Napolean plays Siva’s father, who he locks horns with Lal and Simran’s characters.

