Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni’s Seema Raja First Day First shows cancelled

Seema Raja, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni, is the big festive release on September 13.

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 09:11 IST
Priyanka Sundar
Priyanka Sundar
Hindustan Times
Seema Raja,Seema Raja release cancelled,Seema Raja KDM issue
A cut out of Sivakarthikeyan and director Ponram at Kasi theatre, Chennai.

Seema Raja, the big festive release starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni, was to release on September 13. Sivakarthikeyan, who enjoys a huge fan following, had early morning shows beginning from 5.00 am on Vinayaka Chaturthi. However, the shows were cancelled because the theatres did not receive the Key Delivery Message (KDM), which unlocks an encrypted film. Fans who thronged to theatres to watch their favourite actor’s film were told that the film may not be screened anytime soon. The US premieres, which were also scheduled for today, were cancelled as well.

Atmus Entertainment, who are releasing the film in the US tweeted, “#SeemaRaja KDM not issued yet. So most US premieres are cancelled. We expect to get the KDM soon and hold at least some shows. Will update once we get KDMs. Sorry about that.”

The problem resulted in many fans being confused over the release of the film. The KDM issues did eventually get resolved in time for the 8 am shows, but there was little clarity. Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over the issue. Ram Muthuram Theatre in Madurai, which had also scheduled an early morning show of the film also tweeted in response to a fan, “We faced lot of issues like this :( So we understand the theater owners and audience pain a lot than anyone! :) The only thing #Seemaraja team should thing about the kids who came for #FDFS! Really hard for the them to go back home without watching the movie.”

One of the fans asked why this KDM issue is prevalent only in Tamil films. Especially since Nayanthara’s Imaikkaa Nodigal also faced the same issue. One of the fans said, “Dear @Siva_Kartikeyan what is the point of having early morning shows if you guys can’t get clearance? Why take the fans for granted ? 5am shows are no joke, we lose our sleep over this... #SeemaRaja #seemarajafdfscancelled #seemarajapavamfans.”

While the filmmakers did resolve the issue within a couple of hours and in time for the 8 am show, there was a lot of confusion and theatres had to add shows to compensate for the lost first show. Midwest Cinemas in the state of Ohio, US tweeted, “#SeemaRaja Keys ingested added 2 shows 8:40 and 10pm est @screens_8.”

Seema Raja is produced by RD Raja under the banner of 24 am studios and has music composed by D Imman. The film also stars Simran, Lal, Napoleon and Suri in pivotal roles.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 09:11 IST

