Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni’s Seema Raja First Day First shows cancelled

Seema Raja, the big festive release starring Sivakarthikeyan and Samantha Akkineni, was to release on September 13. Sivakarthikeyan, who enjoys a huge fan following, had early morning shows beginning from 5.00 am on Vinayaka Chaturthi. However, the shows were cancelled because the theatres did not receive the Key Delivery Message (KDM), which unlocks an encrypted film. Fans who thronged to theatres to watch their favourite actor’s film were told that the film may not be screened anytime soon. The US premieres, which were also scheduled for today, were cancelled as well.

Atmus Entertainment, who are releasing the film in the US tweeted, “#SeemaRaja KDM not issued yet. So most US premieres are cancelled. We expect to get the KDM soon and hold at least some shows. Will update once we get KDMs. Sorry about that.”

The problem resulted in many fans being confused over the release of the film. The KDM issues did eventually get resolved in time for the 8 am shows, but there was little clarity. Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over the issue. Ram Muthuram Theatre in Madurai, which had also scheduled an early morning show of the film also tweeted in response to a fan, “We faced lot of issues like this :( So we understand the theater owners and audience pain a lot than anyone! :) The only thing #Seemaraja team should thing about the kids who came for #FDFS! Really hard for the them to go back home without watching the movie.”

#SeemaRaja KDM not issued yet. So most US premieres are cancelled. We expect to get the KDM soon and hold at least some shows. Will update once we get KDMs. Sorry about that. — ATMUS Entertainment (@ATMUSent) September 12, 2018

#SeemaRaja Keys ingested added 2 shows 8:40 and 10pm est @screens_8 — Midwest Movies (@midwestmoviesus) September 13, 2018

We faced lot of issues like this :(



So we understand the theater owners and audience pain a lot than anyone! :)



The only thing #Seemaraja team should thing about the kids who came for #FDFS! Really hard for the them to go back home without watching the movie. https://t.co/Ds0jATGKBV — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) September 13, 2018

Dear @Siva_Kartikeyan what is the point of having early morning shows if you guys can't get clearance? Why take the fans for granted ? 5am shows are no joke, we lose our sleep over this... #SeemaRaja #seemarajafdfscancelled #seemarajapavamfans — Hari (@HaRyblog) September 13, 2018

A lot has been talked about restructuring & refinement these days by the current Tamil producer council. Avoiding these KDM and finance issues should be the foremost thing from the audience point of view. Wish the council has better plans!@VishalKOfficial @prabhu_sr #SeemaRaja — KollyEmpire (@kollyempire) September 13, 2018

@Dhananjayang Heard that 5am shows got cancelled for #SeemaRaja . Feeling sorry for the movie freaks and family who have planned only for @Siva_Kartikeyan kind of thing.



Hopefully our 8am #FDFS show will start as per planned! — Ramvijay (@ramprabhu91) September 13, 2018

Looks like #SeemaRaja got more hype by 'KDM not issued yet' than the teaser release.. TL full of SeemaRaja issues — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) September 13, 2018

Dear @VishalKOfficial

Please take any actions on these days problems like #ImaikkaaNodigal and #SeemaRaja .. Producer council should take care this for healthy Release..

By Loyal Cinema Fan — Hariz (@ungalhariz) September 13, 2018

One of the fans asked why this KDM issue is prevalent only in Tamil films. Especially since Nayanthara’s Imaikkaa Nodigal also faced the same issue. One of the fans said, “Dear @Siva_Kartikeyan what is the point of having early morning shows if you guys can’t get clearance? Why take the fans for granted ? 5am shows are no joke, we lose our sleep over this... #SeemaRaja #seemarajafdfscancelled #seemarajapavamfans.”

While the filmmakers did resolve the issue within a couple of hours and in time for the 8 am show, there was a lot of confusion and theatres had to add shows to compensate for the lost first show. Midwest Cinemas in the state of Ohio, US tweeted, “#SeemaRaja Keys ingested added 2 shows 8:40 and 10pm est @screens_8.”

Seema Raja is produced by RD Raja under the banner of 24 am studios and has music composed by D Imman. The film also stars Simran, Lal, Napoleon and Suri in pivotal roles.

