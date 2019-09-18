e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Sobhita Dhulipala joins Dulquer Salmaan in true-crime film Kurup

Bard of Blood actor Sobhita Dhulipala has joined Dulquer Salmaan in the true-crime film Kurup.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:23 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Sobhita Dhulipala attends the The Elder One photo call during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
Sobhita Dhulipala attends the The Elder One photo call during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.(AFP)
         

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, recently seen in Geethu Mohandas’ Moothon and the web series Made in Heaven, will join hands with Dulquer Salmaan for the first time in upcoming Malayalam thriller Kurup.

While an official announcement is yet awaited, sources close to Sobhita have confirmed she has already signed on the dotted line. The film will be centered on Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading about a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, commits a murder.

 

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film went on the floors earlier this month after originally being announced nearly two years ago. It’s been over three decades since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large. Dulquer will be seen playing Kurup in the film, which will reunite him with Srinath after seven years for the second time. They had previously worked together in Second Show.

In May, Srinath wrote in a Facebook post about the project going on the floors. For reasons unknown, the shoot was postponed by a few months.

In that post, Srinath wrote: “Grateful to the almighty for this day, on which we announce the good news that Kurup goes on floors from today. We took around 5 years of our sweet time working on this epic and I, personally, thank Dulquer Salmaan for being with us throughout this journey. Details regarding the crew, cast and other details will be announced soon.”

Along with the post, Srinath also shared a fan-made poster of the film. He thanked the fan for creating the poster and said that he couldn’t find a better occasion to unveil it. When the project was announced, Dulquer had said that he’s thrilled about the project and can’t wait to start shooting. Dulquer, who currently awaits the release of Hindi film The Zoya Factor with Sonam Kapoor, also has two Tamil projects in the pipeline.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:23 IST

