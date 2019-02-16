Soundarya Rajinikanth’s honeymoon pictures from Iceland are all about love and snow. See them here

Filmmaker and daughter of actor Rajinikanth, Soundarya Rajinikanth tied the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11. The big fat wedding took place in Chennai and was attended by the who’s who of the South film fraternity along with Tamil Nadu chief minister E. Palaniswami. The newlyweds have now flown to Iceland for their honeymoon.

Soundarya took to twitter to share some pictures from the scenic holiday destination along with the caption, “#Iceland #Honeymoon #Freezing #LovingIt #LivingLife #GodsAreWithUs #MissingVed.”

Ved is Soundarya’s son from her first marriage with industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar.

Among the many popular actors who attended the grand wedding were Kajol, Kamal Haasan, Mohan Babu and others. She is the sister-in-law of actor Dhanush, who also took part in the wedding celebrations.

Vishagan, who is also a divorcee, is the Executive Director of one of the leading family-owned pharmaceutical companies in India. He returned to India after completing his graduation in Management from Bradford University, U.K. and a Masters in Management from London University. He has also featured in a few films.

Soundarya started her career as an assistant director. She also assisted in the graphic designing department on films such as Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She made her directorial debut with her father starrer Kochadaiiyaan, apart from establishing a production house.

Also read: Katrina Kaif braves injury, watches Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy. See pics

Recently, Soundarya announced that she has partnered with video streaming service MX Player to produce an original web series on the Tamil epic, Ponniyin Selvan. Soundarya will produce the series under the banner May 6 Entertainment while her erstwhile assistant Sooriyaprathap will direct the series.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 12:30 IST