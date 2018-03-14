Srinivasa Kalyanam actor Raashi Khanna: A script like Tholi Prema won’t keep coming

Actor Raashi Khanna gave a hit in the form of her recent romantic film, Tholi Prema, in which she was cast opposite Varun Tej. The film achieved success in Telugu states and the US box office, and received acclaim from critics as well. The leading lady of the film portrayed the role of Varsha at three different ages – a teenager, a college girl and then a working professional. Raashi, in this exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, speaks about the team effort in getting Varsha’s looks right, her choice of scripts and more.

Tholi Prema is a journey through the lives of two individuals, Varsha and Aditya, who first meet as teenagers. Speaking about getting the look for this role right, Raashi gave credit to her team for working together on it all. “It was a team effort and I did the acting parts. The bangs for young Varsha was an idea contributed by my hair stylist Venkatesh. The glasses was the idea of our DOP, George C William I wear XL size of the glasses in real life and he got the idea from there and we had Varsha.”

The actor said she was not sure about Varsha, the college student, because did not know how youngsters in Telangana behaved or dressed. “The most important thing about this part was to have relatability with college students, and I was told that kurtis and things I wore in the film were how girls dressed.”

According to her, the Varsha closest to the real-life Raashi was the working professional in London.

But this role, like director Venky said in an interview with HT, was not originally written for Raashi. “I got a call from the manager about the role and the film, and thankfully, the project was pushed. If not, I wouldn’t have been a part of the film,” she explained.

Does Raashi await such roles and get choosy when it comes to the script? “I do try to look at scripts and keep an eye out for challenging roles. But, scripts like Tholi Prema won’t keep coming, and I still have to keep going,” she explained.

Many actors have seen success in the Tollywood industry, after which they have been welcomed into Bollywood as well. Does she consider the industry a launch pad?

“Having started with Bollywood and then moving to Telugu industry, I feel that it is not possible to survive without talent in any industry,” she said, adding that she may star in a few Telugu and Tamil films in the years to come.

The actor will be next seen alongside Nithiin in Srinivasa Kalyanam.

Author tweets @Priyanka_S_MCC

Follow @htshowbiz for more