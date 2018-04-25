 Sticking to a plan has been beneficial: Abhay Mahajan | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Sticking to a plan has been beneficial: Abhay Mahajan

The actor says living and working in Mumbai has changed him as a person; talks about why it’s important to stick to a plan

regional movies Updated: Apr 25, 2018 19:51 IST
Anjali Shetty
Actor Abhay Mahajan is clearer about the kind of work he wants to do now
Actor Abhay Mahajan is clearer about the kind of work he wants to do now(Rahul Raut/HTPHOTO)

When Puneite Abhay Mahajan moved to Mumbai three years ago, he was a different person. The Gachchi (2017) actor admits that life in the metro has helped him mature and grow. Abhay says, “Things have definitely changed. I don’t consider myself as a very young artist anymore, the way I did a few years ago. I’m clearer about the kind of work I want to do. Also, the decisions I have taken in the past few years have helped shaped my career. Slowly, I am reaping the benefits of sticking to a plan.”

Abhay, who has shot for three Marathi films, shares that there are two ways he goes about finding work: one where work comes your way and the other is where you find and explore work. “I like this phase where I am understanding what I really want to do. It really helps cut off the noise.”

The actor adds that he trusts his instincts when he’s about to choose projects. “I try to see what excites me about it. There could be different reasons why I would pick a project. Luckily, in the past two years, I have been offered solo lead role and I had very few reasons to say refuse them. There are times when you may not like some things in a film, but besides that, you have a lot of scope to perform and explore. I am glad that I have been able to do performance-oriented roles.”

