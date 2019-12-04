Talent always overrules looks: Maadhavi Nemkar

regional-movies

For actor Maadhavi Nemkar, acting has always been about performance first. The look, and length of the character always comes secondary. Currently seen in Maharathi, the theatre actor feels blessed to be playing a grey shade on stage. “I have played negative character before but never in theatre. It is very different when on stage. This is what I find absolutely challenging,” says the actor.

On picking projects, she shares that she prefers taking up projects that are performance oriented. “I do like glamourous roles, but I believe talent will always overrule looks. So, I have to do projects that reflect my work. My looks will give me a fewer roles, but my talent will take me places and for longer.”

Maadhavi is completely okay with playing characters provided they are hard hitting. “The role should stay with the audience and make a difference to the script. I don’t want to be an object in a film or show.”

She adds that being directed by veteran director Vijay Kenkre is an honour and blessing. “I have always wanted to work with him and with Maharathi, I finally got a chance. I love that he is a director’s actor. He is very lenient and lets the actor explore. He is very calm and understanding and I don’t remember him yelling or getting angry at all.”