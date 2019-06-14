Telugu actor Mohan Babu lands a role in Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, a Tamil film on founder of Air Deccan

Veteran Telugu star Mohan Babu is the latest addition to the cast of Suriya’s upcoming Tamil action drama Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of captain Gopinath, the founder of India’s first budget airline, Air Deccan.

The makers made the announcement about roping in Mohan Babu via a statement on Thursday. The statement further added that he joins the film’s sets on Friday in Chandigarh where the makers are filming the first schedule. Being directed by Sudha Kongara, the film marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director in his over two decade long career.

In the current schedule, the team is filming some major action sequences under the supervision of Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell, best known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum.

Aparna Balamurali, who was last seen on screen in Tamil film Sarvam Thaala Mayam, plays the leading lady. Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose music. He’s apparently already composed all the songs for the project.

Suriya, who was recently seen in Selvaraghavan directed Tamil political thriller NGK, is gearing up for the release of his next release Kaappaan, which has been directed by K.V Anand. If everything goes as planned, then Soorarai Pottru could be his third release of the year.

Suriya also has a film with Viswasam fame director Siva in the offing. This project, which will take off next year, will be produced by Studio Green.

