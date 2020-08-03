e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Telugu filmmaker Teja tests positive for Covid-19

Telugu filmmaker Teja tests positive for Covid-19

Telugu cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Teja has tested positive for Covid-19, as per reports.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:20 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Teja has tested positive for Covid-19.
Teja has tested positive for Covid-19.
         

Popular Telugu filmmaker Teja on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus, as per television news reports. The cinematographer-turned-filmmaker is currently in home quarantine while taking necessary medication.

Teja is the second Telugu filmmaker to test positive for Covid-19 after Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli. Last week, Rajamouli revealed he and his family have tested positive for the novel coronavirus with mild symptoms.

Teja’s last directorial was Telugu film Sita, which featured Bellamkonda Srinivas and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. After working as a cinematographer on many films, including a few Bollywood projects, Teja made his directorial debut with Telugu film Chitram.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan replies to woman who said she’s ‘totally lost respect’ for him: ‘My respectability is not going to be judged by you’

One of the biggest hits of his career is Telugu film Jayam, which starred Nithiin and Sada in the lead. The film was a mega success at the box-office. He had also worked with Mahesh Babu in Telugu action-drama Nijam, which bombed at the box-office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Groundwork in China for virus origin probe complete, says WHO
Groundwork in China for virus origin probe complete, says WHO
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
‘SC remained a mute spectator when Delhi burnt’: Prashant Bhushan
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes
Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In