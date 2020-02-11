e-paper
Telugu filmmakers lock horns over biopic on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Abhishek Aggarwal and his producers have threatened to take legal action against Jagadeesh, who recently launched the first poster of his biopic on APJ Kalam, claiming they own all the rights to his biopic.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two filmmakers line up to make biopics on APJ Abdul Kalam.
Two filmmakers line up to make biopics on APJ Abdul Kalam.
         

Two Telugu filmmakers, Abhishek Aggarwal and Jagdeesh Daneti, seem to be at loggerheads over a biopic on former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. While Abhishek had announced his film last year in May, the first look for Jagadeesh’s was unveiled recently.

Information & Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, revealing the poster, wrote on Twitter, “Released the first look of the biopic of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam in New Delhi today. A joint venture of #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film made on the iconic People’s President of India, will be released by end of this year.”

 

He also said that a few foreign producers are investing in five different films, including movies on the first war of Indian Independence and the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Happy to note that Martini films, Pink Jaguars entertainment and a couple of co-producers are going to invest $1 billion over 5 productions in India which includes movies on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on the first war of Indian Independence,” he tweeted.

Responding to the new poster launch, the official handle of Abhishek’s production house tweeted on Monday, “As part of our next project,Biopic of #DrAbdulKalam ji, we now own all necessary/official rights of Films, Documentaries,Posters related to Dr.Kalam life in any language. So,taking References of any such information & acts without permission would be strictly dealt as per the law.”

The Abdul Kalam foundation has also clarified that the rights were given to Abhishek’s production house. “Given rights to @AbhishekOfficl of @AAArtsOfficl for make Biopic of @APJAbdulKalam and he has taken all official rights Filming or Documentary on any language or Poster related to Dr Kalam life, taking References of any such information Acts will be strictly dealt as per the law.”

Jagadeesh told Asian Age, “I don’t understand the concept of ‘rights’; Kalamji is such an inspiring personality that anyone can make a film on him.”

The daily also quoted Abhishek as saying, “I think that official tweet is more than enough to prove that we have the rights of the film for all languages.”

