Veyyon Silli: 100 underprivileged kids to fly with Suriya for Soorarai Pottru single launch

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:25 IST

100 underprivileged kids from Agaram Foundation on Thursday will fly with actor Suriya to launch a single from his upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru – a project based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. As per a statement released by the makers of the movie, the single Veyyon Silli will be launched mid-air on a Spicejet Boeing 737 aircraft.

Suriya, who runs non-profit organization Agaram Foundation, will take 100 first-time flyers in the flight to launch the Veyyon Silli song. These 100 kids, according to the statement, have been chosen by the team via an essay writing competition where they had to write about their fondest dreams and desires.

The project, which marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration director Sudha Kongara, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Paresh Rawal plays the antagonist in the film, which will be a semi autobiographical film on captain Gopinath.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

The project marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director. If everything goes as planned, Soorarai Pottru will hit the screens this April.

The team recently filmed major action sequences in Chandigarh under the supervision of Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell, best known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum.

Suriya, who was last seen in KV Anand directed Kaappaan, recently wrapped up shooting for Soorarai Pottru.

He also has a film with Viswasam fame director Siva in the offing. This project, which will take off later this year, will be produced by Studio Green.

