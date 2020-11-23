e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Vijay Deverakonda is all praise for brother Anand’s film Middle Class Melodies, writes a touching note

Vijay Deverakonda is all praise for brother Anand’s film Middle Class Melodies, writes a touching note

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to express his happiness at the work done by Middle Class Melodies team including his brother Anand, director Vinod Anantoju and actor Varsha Bollamma.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:46 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand stars in Middle Class Melodies.
Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand stars in Middle Class Melodies.
         

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has showered praise upon his brother Anand Deverakonda’s film Middle Class Melodies, which premiered on Amazon Prime last week. Calling it a special and charming film, Vijay said that he’s proud of his brother’s choices and the stories he’s choosing to bring to life.

Vijay took to Twitter to share a long note in which he’s opened up about everyone who’s been part of the project. From debutant director Vinod Anantoju to leading lady Varsha Bollamma and the supporting, Vijay personally mentioned each one of them. “Beautifully written and directed by this young boy Vinod Anantoju, I love you, I can see how much this comes from you - you have made your presence and talent felt in the film industry and I will have your back always. Terrific first film kadu, terrific any film (sic).” Vijay wrote.

 

Vijay appreciated each member of the supporting cast as well as the technical crew. Talking about his brother Anand Deverakonda, Vijay said he’s glad he’s creating his own path.

He wrote: “And my little boy-Raghava/ Anand Deverakonda, you have made me proud as a brother, and I am so proud of the choices you are making, the stories you choose to be part of and bring to life, you are creating your own path and I hope you continue to bring more new stories, directors, actors along with you.”

Vijay also praised the leading lady Varsha for her performance. He wrote, “What’s with these Coorgi girls, their big eyes, looking terribly cute and delivering terrific performances - you just light up the screen Bollamma.”

In Middle Class Melodies, a heartwarming small-town story about love, dreams and togetherness, Anand plays a character called Raghava, who aspires to start a hotel outside his village. The film tracks his journey and whether he succeeds or not forms the crux of the story.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail as prosecution absent from hearing
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail as prosecution absent from hearing
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Covid-19 situation Grim’: SC asks all states to be prepared
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
‘Avoiding problems won’t help, have to solve them’: PM Modi jibe at Congress
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In