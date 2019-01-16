Vijay Sethupathi’s first look as Raaja Paandi from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released on his birthday

On the occasion of actor Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday on Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming Telugu historical biopic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released the first look of the actor from the film. The motion poster was shared by the actor on his Instagram page too. In the film, Vijay plays a character called Raaja Paandi.

Sharing it, he simply wrote: “#RaajaPaandi from #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy.”

As the motion poster unfolds, we see a fierce-looking Vijay (looking away from the camera) in a warrior’s garb; with a weapon in hand, he looks set to take on the ‘enemy’. In the background, we can see people, perhaps they are soldiers. With ash (vibhuti) smeared across his arms and forehead, flowing hair and a tilak (red vermillion powder mark), he certainly looks like a man on a mission. According to reports, Vijay will be playing a Tamil-speaking character in the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the legendary freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Andhra region who took on the might of the British in the 1800s. It stars Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead role and boasts of an impressive star cast including Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Amitabh Bachchan (in a special appearance), apart from Vijay.

The teaser of the film, which is currently being shot, was unveiled on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22.

Meanwhile, Vijay has been the toast of the crowds for a while now. The New Year has begun with the success of Petta, in which he shares the screen space with Rajinikanth. Last year, the romantic drama 96, in which he co-stars with Trisha Krishnan, turned out to be a hit. He also starred in Mani Ratnam’s multi starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 15:55 IST