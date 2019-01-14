Rajinikanth’s Petta collects Rs 105 crore, Viswasam earns Rs 70 crore: reports

Petta starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and Viswasam starring Ajith in the lead role were both released on January 10, Thursday to coincide with Pongal. More than the film itself, fans and the trade seems to be more interested in how the two films will perform at the box office. From the first weekend, it looks like both the films are off to a great start, but it is unclear as to which will come first.

The collections in Chennai for Petta till Sunday stands at Rs 3.83 crore while Viswasam has collected Rs 4.81 crore. A report in First Post has quoted their sources and said that Petta has collected Rs 105 crore worldwide, while Viswasam has earned somewhere between Rs 70-75 crore

The early #PongalWeekend (January 10-13), trends show that the two releases - #Petta & #Viswasam are true HITS, how big will be determined after holiday season is over. In TN #Viswasam leads while Rest of India and Overseas #Petta ahead. pic.twitter.com/NAKvoIUcox — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 14, 2019

#Petta grosses US $1.5 Million in 3 days. Taking #USA gross to $1,640,973 [₹ 11.50 Crs] . All set to breach $2 Million Today (Jan 13) making it biggest South Indian hit among 2019 #Pongal-#Sankranthi Releases. pic.twitter.com/86pe1TT0FM — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 13, 2019

According to trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, Petta has performed really well in the rest of India and overseas, while Viswasam seems to be ruling the Tamil Nadu box-office. In fact, Petta will touch $2 million dollars in the coming days and would become the first south Indian film to do so in 2018. He also tweeted, “#Petta grosses US $1.5 Million in 3 days. Taking #USA gross to $1,640,973 [₹ 11.50 Crs] . All set to breach $2 Million Today (Jan 13) making it biggest South Indian hit among 2019 #Pongal-#Sankranthi Releases.”

When asked about collections, Vettri theatre owner Rakesh Gowthaman said to First Post, “After four days it’s evident that both Petta and Viswasam are super hits, and the whole industry is happy about this. Instead of dissecting which film is a bigger hit, let audiences watch both and enjoy Pongal holidays. We do not want any fan fights on who is bigger.”

It must be noted that Viswasam was released on in Tamill, while the Telugu version is scheduled to release on January 25. Petta, however, released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on the same day.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 19:32 IST