Vijayashanti’s first look from Sarileru Neekevvaru revealed, see pic

Oct 26, 2019

The first look poster of veteran Vijayashanti, who has returned to face the arc lights after 13 years with Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, was released on Saturday. The poster immediately went viral on social media.

The poster features Vijayashanti seated in a chair with her hands crossed and fearlessly making eye contact with someone. She has a sly smirk on her face. It was revealed that she plays a character called Bharathi. She is rumoured to be playing a professor in the Anil Ravipudi directed film which stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijayashanti’s last on screen appearance was in 2006 film, Nayudamma. She’s widely popular for her action-based films such as Karthavyam and Pratighatana among others.

When Vijayashanti joined the sets for the film shoot in August, director Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter to welcome her. “After 13 years, it’s makeup time for Vijayashanti garu. Nothing has changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on board Vijayashanti garu,” Anil tweeted, sharing a picture from the sets.

Mahesh Babu plays an army Major in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The first glimpse of his character was unveiled via a special video in August. The film is scheduled to hit the screens during Sankranti festival in 2020. The project, being produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Anil Ravipudi.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s last release Maharshi grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, featured Mahesh in the role of a multi-millionaire who takes up farming for the sake of his best friend. Mahesh Babu also has a project with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. If everything goes as planned, this yet-untitled film will go on the floors next year.

