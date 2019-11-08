Vikram on son Dhruv’s launch: ‘Adithya Varma is the best launch pad for him’

regional-movies

Dhruv Vikram, son of senior actor Vikram, is making his acting debut via Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. Vikram, who is busy promoting the film with Dhruv, feels his son couldn’t have got a better launch pad.

Talking to reporters in Kerala earlier this week as part of Adithya Varma promotions, Vikram said Adithya Varma is the best launch pad for his son.

“I strongly feel Adithya Varma is the best launch pad for Dhruv. It’s the perfect film for him to start his career. I really liked Arjun Reddy and as a character it’s quite challenging as it goes through many phases. It was producer Mukesh Mehta who felt Dhruv would be perfect for the remake,” Vikram said.

Directed by Girisayya, Adithya Varma is gearing up for release on November 21. It marks the Tamil debut of Banita Sandhu and also features Priya Anand in a crucial role.

The film had its audio launch last month. At the event, Dhruv thanked his father for going the extra mile to launch him in the film. “I know my father is a very dedicated actor and he works really hard. But when it came to Adithya Varma, he went the extra mile to launch him. He directed me on sets and everything you see on screen today wouldn’t have been possible if not for his involvement and commitment,” Dhruv said.

The remake was originally directed by Bala, who chose to opt out in February after the makers alleged that they were not happy with his version of the film.

Bala had revealed in a statement that it was his decision to leave the project and denied the allegations made by the producers.

“I am forced to release this explanation, due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here.”

Adithya Varma, which has music by Radhan, has been produced by E4 Entertainment.

