Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake now titled Adithya Varma, new poster out

Varmaa, the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy which marks the debut of actor Vikram’s son Dhruv, has been rechristened as Adhithya Varma, its makers revealed on Tuesday via an official poster. The poster, cut from the same cloth as the original poster of Arjun Reddy, features Dhruv in an avatar very similar to Deverakonda’s character.

The poster for Aditya Varma.

The film will be directed by Gireesaaya, former associate of Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga. The new version will also feature Banita Sandhu, who will play the female lead and Priya Anand will also have a crucial role in the film.

Popular lensman Ravi K Chandran has been roped in to crank the camera while Radhan will compose music. The announcement comes a week after the makers said that they have decided to scrap the version of the remake directed by Bala.

Also read: Step inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s luxurious Pataudi Palace with these pictures

The remake was announced last year with National Award-winning filmmaker Bala roped in to direct the project. According to an official statement released by the makers, “E4 Entertainment has engaged B studios to recreate the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy titled as Varmaa, on a first copy basis, on the latter’s insistence. We at E4 Entertainment are not happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences; we have decided not to release this version.”

In a statement, Bala had revealed that it was his decision to leave the project and denied allegations made by the producers. “I am forced to release this explanation, due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 20:30 IST