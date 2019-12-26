Vikram’s next film titled Cobra, see motion poster here

regional-movies

Actor Vikram’s upcoming Tamil film with direct Ajay Gnanamuthu has been titled Cobra, its makers revealed via a motion poster. The film, which stars KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady, will see Vikram playing a photographer and donning as many as 25 different avatars.

The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew; however, it has learnt from reliable sources that Priya Bhavani Shankar has been signed as the leading lady. The film, which is currently on the floors, has music by AR Rahman.

The project, which marks the third time union of Vikram and Rahman after Raavanan and I, was officially announced in May. Former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan plays the antagonist and this project marks his acting debut.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, the project went on the floors in August 2019 and the makers plan to release it in April 2020.

“This film will be a Pan-Indian project catering to the Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience. It will be produced on a massive scale in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The cast and technicians will have big names of all industries collaborating for this film,” read a statement from the makers.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and Ajay, who is best known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

Talking about the project, Ajay had told Times of India: “The only thing I can divulge right now is that Vikram’s role will be a challenging one. Of course, he has always taken up challenging roles, but I think this one will be better than all of those.”

Vikram is expected to wrap up shooting for Cobra by January 2020. In February next year, he’s expected to join the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which is currently on the floors in Thailand.

