Vishwaroopam 2 song to be released on Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Here are the details

Kamal Haasan has announced that the first song from his upcoming film, Vishwaroopam 2, will be released on Bigg Boss Tamil 2; the actor is hosting the reality show for the second successive season. Kamal announced this on the show on Sunday. The official Twitter page of the filmmakers also wrote, “Look forward to some fantastic music! Single from 29th June.. Stay tuned! #Vishwaroopam2.”

The lyrical video of the film is expected to be released on June 30. The composer of the film is Ghibran, who has previously worked with the actor in Vishwaroopam 1 and Uttama Villain. The composer shared on Twitter, “The first song which I composed for #Vishwaroopam2 and more than that the first ever song I composed for @ikamalhaasan Sir is getting released on the #BiggBossTamil2 stage next weekend. Thanks to God . Looking forward like you.”

Thanks to God . Looking forward like you @PoojaKumarNY @andrea_jeremiah @vairamuthu @Aascars pic.twitter.com/vwEZr8cSX2 — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) June 25, 2018

Vishwaroopam 2 is directed and written by Kamal Haasan an follows his character, Wisam Ahmed Kashmiri’s life. The film will flit between two timelines - the past, when he worked undercover in Afghanistan, and the present where he is trying to track the head of sleeper cells that Wisam dismantled in the USA. .

The trailer of the film has only increased the buzz around the film that is slated to release on August 10. The film also stars Pooja Kumar, Shekhar Kapur and Rahul Bose in pivotal roles.

