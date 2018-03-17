Welcoming the New Year with positivity 

Considered one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu Calendar, Gudi Padwa (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada) translates to many celebrations. From victory of good over evil to start of the spring season, the festival highlights many aspects. Marathi celebs share their fond memories of the festival and what they love the most about celebrating it.

Mithila Palkar, actor

Mithila Palkar

Gudi Padwa is marked as an auspicious and one of the most important festivals among Maharashtrians. Since childhood, I was fond of celebrating all the festivals including Gudi Padwa but as I grew up I realised the significance of this festival as people are quite enthusiastic to step into the New Year with fresh thoughts and good motive. The best part about this festival is the delectable food and that’s what makes me the happiest as I get to gorge on it. As we know, India is a country of festivals and each of the festival has its own importance pertaining to its culture.

Sonal Vengurlekar, actor

Sonal Vengurlekar

I wanted to buy a new car but the bookings are full. I will be celebrating it with my parents with a puja in the morning and a delectable spread for lunch. I enjoy making puran poli on this day. I remember when I was a child we had family get-togethers, and shopped for clothes and jewellery . We used to have a puja for all the newly brought things, so every year on Gudi Padwa we make sure to buy something new for the house.

Rajesh Shringarpore, actor

Rajesh Shringarpore

Gudi Padwa brings in a serene and divine ambience at home. I remember as a child my brothers and I would make sure we were the first ones to visit the neighbourhood temple. We would take brisk walks to overtake the others without letting them know. Now, as a family we wake up before sunrise, visit the temple and raise the Gudi at the first rays of the Sun. It is purely family time.

Madhavi Gogate, actor

Madhavi Gogate

Gudi padwa, this year, is extra special for me as this is my daughter’s first after her marriage. The first Padwa of a newly married couple holds great significance. One of my fond memories of the festival is from my childhood days. We used to wait for people around our society to remove those garlands of sugar- coated chips from the Gudi raised in front of their homes so that we could go and eat them as much sweet as we want.

Sneha Wagh, actor

Sneha Wagh

Mostly I’ll be shooting so will celebrate on set with the cast and crew. I will distribute sweets and will pray for the best coming years. My best memory of the festival would be of that three years ago when all my relatives were here and celebrated together by praying and preparing so many different types of sweets.