Will Dhanush star in the Tamil remake of Needi Naadi Oke Katha?

He already has two films lined up for this year, Vada Chennai and Maari 2, and reports suggest that actor-filmmaker Dhanush might sign up for a third one - the Tamil remake of Needi Naadi Oke Katha.

According to the latest reports, he is most likely to star in the Tamil remake of last Friday’s Telugu drama Needi Naadi Oke Katha, a father-son tale of dreams and reality. The film has opened to terrific reports, striking all the rights chords of audiences and critics alike. Apparently, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu is said to have bagged its remake rights.

Having recently completed work on Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai – a trilogy which explores three decades in the life of a gangster, he also has Maari 2 in his kitty. Dhanush is also expected to commence work on his second directorial project from August.

Following the success of VIP 2 with Dhanush, producer Thanu is keen to make Needi Naadi Oke Katha with the former. However, Dhanush is yet to give his nod for the remake and wants to take his time before taking a call. Later this year, Dhanush is also expected to reunite with filmmaker Anand L Rai for his third Bollywood outing.

Needi Naadi Oke Katha, starring Sri Vishnu in the lead, released in cinemas last Friday. The story revolves around a son who can’t live up to the expectations of his father and the society. The film has been lauded for its highly relatable story.

