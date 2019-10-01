Women have played an important part in my life: Suyash Tilak

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:40 IST

During Navratri, there is one thing that actor Suyash Tilak is extremely petrified of. Revealing more about the same, he shares, “I absolutely love the festival, but I am equally scared of performing dandiya (laughs). When I was growing up, too, I would be petrified of using those sticks. My friends would drag me out to play but I never managed to master the dance form.”

Even today, when he is called for events, he clearly specifies that he will perform the puja but won’t dance! “Garba raas is something I always mess up. I am constantly worried that I may hurt someone. So, instead of an accident, it’s better I stay away,” he says.

The Ka Re Durava actor admits he is in awe of Durga Pujo. He has been hoping to attend an authentic celebration in Kolkata for a while now. He says, “I find the chanting of mantras and the whole vibe of pujo very mesmerising.”

The festival worships Goddess Durga during these nine days and Suyash shares that he is forever grateful to the “devis” in his life. He says, “Women have played an important role in my life. Though she is younger than me, my sister has taught me a lot. Also, my mom is a dancer and runs a dance institute, so I have grown up witnessing many strong and determined women around me. They are such an integral part of our universe.”

He hopes and prays that our way of looking at women changes, and we give them the respect and love that they deserve. “It is heartening to see how women are looked at with lust rather than love. We need to change that attitude and make this world a safe place for them,” he adds.

Suyash will be spending Navratri with a special friend and also shooting for an exciting project.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 17:14 IST