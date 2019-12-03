Working with Vijay Kenkre sir was enriching: Aroh Welankar

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:42 IST

Actor Aroh Welankar is looking forward to an exciting new avatar. For his untitled next, he will be seen with senior theatre actor-director Vijay Kenkre. Directed by Vivek Dubey, the film is a dark take on unemployment and death.

This time, Aroh will be seen in a completely different avatar. He says, “It is a lead role with an interesting story that focuses on black comedy. It has a lot of dark humour and satire in it. The incidents and story are real.”

Aroh plays Hiral Disvalkar, a young boy living in a chawl in this film. “It is something I haven’t done before. I lived in Sewri, Mumbai for a while to understand the daily routine and lives of people there. I had to get myself in that zone to be able to emote and sense their lives,” he says.

Aroh Welankar, poses for a picture at Space Bar, Koregaon Park in Pune, India ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

Another interesting part of the shoot for Aroh was the chance to share screen presence with veteran Kenkre. “It was fun working with him. We both come from the world of theatre, so we had a few common topics to discuss. However, we did discuss everything else, too. From arts to society, we enjoyed talking about it all. It was an enriching experience to work with him. He was very accommodating and helpful,” says Aroh.

The Rege (2015) actor adds that he finds it wonderful that the makers of this film focused on the story of the project and it is the real hero of the film. “There is no star as such on the sets and Vivek literally picked actors that fit the role irrespective of their experience or prior work,” he concludes.