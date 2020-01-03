e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / World Famous Lover teaser: Vijay Deverakonda returns as jilted lover

World Famous Lover teaser: Vijay Deverakonda returns as jilted lover

The first teaser for Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover was shared online on Friday. Watch it here.

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:18 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashi Khanna in World Famous Lover.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashi Khanna in World Famous Lover.
         

The teaser of World Famous Lover, which was unveiled on Friday, features Vijay Deverakonda as a lover in three different stages of his life. The 1-minute-13-second long teaser sees Vijay as Seenayya, Gautham and Srinu. It’s not sure whether Vijay plays three different characters or myriad avatars. The video shows him in various stages of his life.

The teaser hints at Vijay returning as jilted lover a la his character from Arjun Reddy. The teaser ends with a shot where Vijay cries out loud and says to Yamini that he genuinely loved her and didn’t just ‘want to spread her legs’.

 

Raashi Khanna plays Yamini, going by the teaser, the film mostly revolves around their love story, apart from Aishwarya Rajesh’s track as Suvarna. Catherine plays Smitha and Izabelle plays Iza.

The project marks the maiden collaboration between director Kranthi Madhav and Vijay. Set against the backdrop of Singareni Collieries, the film will feature multiple love stories. Going by the teaser, this could be another intense romantic drama.

With the project recently wrapped up, the makers are eyeing February 14 release. It is produced by KA Vallabha and has music by Gopi Sunder.

Vijay will soon commence shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s film. Tipped to be centered on a martial artist with a stutter, the film has been titled Fighter. While there’s no official announcement yet from the makers, it has been reported that Jagannadh has already registered the title Fighter. Vijay also has a film titled Hero, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, in the pipeline.

Vijay’s last release was Dear Comrade, in which he played a student leader who falls in love with a state-level cricket player. The film, despite releasing amid major hype in four languages, went on to be a box-office dud after registering big numbers in the opening weekend.

