Vijay Deverakonda’s next film titled World Famous Lover, title poster revealed

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:35 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s next film with director Kranthi Madhav has been titled World Famous Lover, its makers revealed on Tuesday. Said to be a romantic drama, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Isabelle Leite

The project marks the maiden collaboration between Madhav and Vijay. Set in the backdrop of Singareni Collieries, the film is said to be a complicated love story between four girls. The makers revealed that the first look will be unveiled on September 20 at 5 pm.

With the project on the verge of completion, the makers are planning to release the movie in December. It is produced by KA Vallabha and has music by Gopi Sunder.

Meanwhile, Vijay will soon commence shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s film. It is reportedly centered around a martial artist with a stutter, the film has been titled Fighter, according to reliable sources close to the filmmaker.

While there’s no official announcement yet from the makers, it has been learnt that Jagannadh has already registered the title Fighter. Vijay also has a film titled Hero, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, in the pipeline.

Vijay’s last release was Dear Comrade, in which he played a student leader who falls in love with a state-level cricket player. The film, despite releasing amid major hype in four languages, went on to be a box-office dud after registering big numbers during the opening weekend.

After delivering two blockbusters last year in the form of Taxiwaala and Geetha Govindam; Vijay couldn’t score a hat trick hit with Dear Comrade. He has now shifted his focus to World Famous Lover, which is expected to feature Vijay in a never before seen avatar.

There are also reports that Vijay may join hands with Mani Ratnam next year for a project. While promoting Dear Comrade, Vijay had confirmed that he has initiated talks with Ratnam for a movie.

