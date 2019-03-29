You can’t stay away from TV for long: Aastad Kale

After participating in Marathi Bigg Boss last year, actor Aastad Kale had decided that he would not take up a full-fledged show on television for at least six months. The actor went on to do a cameo in Nakalat Saare Ghadle and now, will be seen in as a celebrity reporter in Mahesh Kothare’s Ek Hoti Rajkanya.

Aastad lists three reasons behind deciding to take up a full-fledged fiction show again. “The channel launched around the time I was in the Bigg Boss house, so I was happy to be a part of the new venture. I have forever wanted to be a part of Mahesh’s sir production. Over the years, I have only heard good things about it, right from paying artistes on time, to fair treatment on the sets, to being extremely cooperative,” he says.

Aastad is currently seen as the lead in Tila Kahi Sangaichai, a Marathi play featuring Tejashri Pradhan. He shares that his fans and audiences come up to him after each show, and amidst the praises, they always have one pertinent question. “They praise my work, appreciate my stay in the Bigg Boss house, but at the end, they ask, ‘When do we get to see you on TV again’. This got me thinking, I am doing almost 25 stage shows in a month, despite that they are still keen on seeing me on TV. That’s when I realised that you can’t stay away from TV for long. As a medium, it has grown tremendously. And, I am happy to be back,” he says.

About his role in the show, Aastad adds that it is not a black or white character and is definitely not something he has attempted before. The character bends rules to suit his convenience but is not necessarily a bad person.

Aastad was a part of 2018’s hit film Farzand, but unfortunately, missed out on the euphoria after the release. “The reality show demanded me to be out of reach for over two months. Having said that, I watched the film when I got out. It was 60 days since the release and I still saw a 40 % theatre occupancy. I was overwhelmed and touched to be a part of that project,” he concludes.

