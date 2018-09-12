YS Rajasekhara Reddy biopic starring Mammootty to release on this date

Yatra is one of the many biopics about politicians that is in the making. Based on the life of politician Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly known as YSR, the film has Mammootty as the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. The makers revealed the release date of the film on social media on Wednesday.

The official page tweeted a new poster of actor Mammootty as YSR and captioned it, “#Yatra grand release on 21st December 2018 on the occasion of our beloved leader Dr. YSR’s son @ysjagan’s birthday! A journey that can’t be missed.”

In the new poster, Mammootty is seated on a chair as he leans forward and poses for the camera. The film would take the audience back to the 80s, especially given the kind of furniture that we see in the poster. The new poster and the announcement of the release date were shared on the occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi.

The film directed is being directed by Mahi V Raghav and is being bankrolled by 70 mm Entertainment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 19:57 IST