100-foot asteroid set to buzz Earth today; NASA reveals how close it will get

A day after two 100-foot asteroids came very close to Earth, another asteroid is set to do the same today and NASA is tracking the space rock as it approaches our planet. Asteroids are space rocks, mostly small and some are really big, that are leftover remnants from the time that the solar system was getting itself in order. While most of these asteroids are stuck in the asteroid belt, there are many that get nudged out of there due to various factors including gravity from nearby planets. NASA says Asteroid FL3 will get as near as 2 mn miles to Earth.(Twitter/ dlxinorbit)

Considering the uncertainty and the potential for massive, planet-scale destruction, space agencies in many countries look to keep a track of these wayward space rocks. One that does it on a constant basis is the US space agency NASA. It has deployed a number of space- and Earth based telescopes and satellites that keep track of asteroids 24/7 and the findings are revealed by it virtually on a daily basis.

Yes, there are usually a number of flybys by an asteroid or two on a daily basis and they get very close to Earth, sometimes scarily so. The spotlight right now is on the 100-foot Asteroid 2024 FL3 and NASA has indicated exactly how close it will get. According to the data, Asteroid FL3 will get as close as 2,030,000 miles during its closest Earth approach. Considering that the Moon is just 238,855 miles (384,400 km) away, this asteroid’s approach is quite close.

However, before you start worrying, just understand that NASA has indicated that the asteroid will make a safe passage away from Earth at this distance and sail on into the dark space thereafter.

While that is comforting, just know that another space rock, Asteroid 2021 FD1 is also approaching Earth, and it is set to come even closer today. At its closest point to Earth, it will be just 558,000 miles away!